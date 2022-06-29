Full slate of “Holiday at Home” activities set for July 4

The Van Wert Area Community Concert Band will perform at 12 p.m. July 4 at the Van Wert County Historical Society. Photo submitted

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

There will be no shortage of ways to celebrate the upcoming Independence Day holiday weekend in Van Wert.

The Van Wert County Historical Society will host its annual “Holiday at Home” activities from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday, July 4. Music will be provided by the Van Wert Area Community Concert Band, under the direction of Richard Sherrick starting at 12 p.m.

First United Methodist Church will be welcomed as new food tent vendors. Sycamore ice cream will be sold by the trustees and 4-H Shaved Ice and a few other local favorite vendors will be there as well. All profits help support Operation Back to School and youth activities.

In addition, the 28th annual Firecracker Century Tour Bike Tour will start at Jubilee Park, 7:30-10 a.m. Registration will be done on site.

Van Wert’s annual Independence Day parade will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, July 4 as part of the Holiday at Home festivities. The parade will proceed from Cherry St. to Shannon St. After the parade, Legion Memorial Park, on the east side of American Legion Post 178 on W. Main St. will be open until 4 p.m. for fun, entertainment, food and beverages.

The holiday will come to a close with Van Wert’s annual fireworks display, which is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. Monday at Van Wert High School.

Prior to July 4 activities, American Legion Post 178 will offer food, beverages and music by three bands between 5 p.m. and midnight Saturday, July 2, at Legion Memorial Park on the east side of the Legion Hall. King & Country is scheduled to perform from 5-7 p.m., followed by TJ & the Cruisers from 7:30-9:30 p.m., then ShadowLine from 10 p.m. until midnight.