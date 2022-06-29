Rally 4 Recovery to be held July 9 in VW

VW independent staff/submitted information

Families of Addicts Van Wert will present its second annual Rally 4 Recovery, from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at Fountain Park. The family-friendly event is for the whole community including those in recovery, those seeking recovery and all those individuals that love and support them.

The mission of Families of Addicts Van Wert is to educate family members on navigating the road to recovery and the ways to support those in substance abuse.

Ohio-based comedian Scott Mays, who is in long term recovery, will serve as the emcee. The afternoon will feature music by local favorite Colt & Crew. Motivational speakers for the day will include Joshua Clemons from Sober Grid; Diane Urban from APALD; Nate Moellering and Tommy Streeter of Fort Wayne Recovery and Bare Knuckles Recovery; Daniel Ritchie of Cedar Oaks Wellness Center and Inspiring Recovery; Holly Conklin from Angel Intervention, and Rissa Reel.

On the Road of Recovery will have their RV rolling into the rally to collect success stories of people in recovery. The mission of On the Road of Recovery aligns with the focus of the event – behind substance use disorder are people that have gone through the pain and misery of addiction and finally break free to find a new life in recovery.

There will be several opportunities for anyone to learn how to administer Narcan and receive a free Narcan kit. In addition, families from northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana can be introduced to wrap-around support services available to those recovering from addiction.

Families of Addicts is headquartered in Dayton and has multiple sites in the Miami Valley, along with Van Wert. FOA rebuilds families and transforms lives through the 3 E’s; Educate, Empower and Embrace. Through weekly meetings in Van Wert County, navigation, one-on-one phone support and outreach opportunities, FOA is a sought after and respected resource. The non-profit is unique because it provides support for the entire family and advocates for individuals to find their face and voice, which is key to eliminating the stigma associated with addiction.

Follow FOA Families of Addicts-Van Wert on Facebook for additional details about the Rally 4 Recovery event and services available to local communities year-round.