Reichert earns STEM-based scholarship

VW independent staff

Van Wert High School’s Joshua Reichert was one of 214 students throughout Ohio who recently received a $1,000 Believe in Ohio STEM Innovation and Entrepreneurship scholarship to attend any Ohio college, university or post-secondary career center.

Joshua Reichert

Funded by the State of Ohio through the Department of Higher Education and operated as a program of The Ohio Academy of Science, Believe in Ohio is a Student STEM Innovation and Entrepreneurship scholarship program that prepares Ohio’s future workforce to meet the demands of a rapidly changing labor market and the innovation economy.

The program emphasizes the importance of applying STEM and innovation to solve problems and how to create solutions by developing marketplace opportunities through research and technological design.

The application process evaluated academic achievement, answers to essay questions, and proof a validated accomplishment in STEM Innovation and entrepreneurship.

“STEM and entrepreneurship are a powerful combination for solving needs-based problems that drive new business formation”, said Michael E. Woytek, Executive Director for The Ohio Academy of Science. “Ohio has a long tradition of innovation, and these students are the future professionals needed to propel Ohio’s innovation economy”.

Believe in Ohio is a free, comprehensive, curriculum-based, STEM and entrepreneurship program that supports both high school and middle school students.