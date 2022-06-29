OSHP: Spencerville teen killed in crash

VW independent news

SPENCERVILLE — The Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle rollover accident that claimed a Spencerville teen.

The crash occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on West Union Rd. east of Kill Rd. in Spencer Township, near the Van Wert County line. A 1973 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Caden D. Meyer, 18 was travel westbound on West Union Rd. when the vehicle partially went off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle re-entered the roadway and then went off the left side of the roadway where it overturned. The vehicle came to final rest on the driver’s side on the south side of the roadway.

Meyer was partially ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased on scene by Allen County Coroner Investigator Aaron Cunningham. Meyer was reportedly not wearing a seat belt. Alcohol or drug use is not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

Assisting troopers on scene was the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, Spencerville EMS, H&H Funeral Services and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.