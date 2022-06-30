10 people appear for Common Pleas Court hearings

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Three defendants changed their pleas during hearings held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court this past week.

James A. Vibbert, 25, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth degree felony. He requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program. Vibbert was ordered to pay court costs.

Samuel Whisman, 30, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to a prosecutor’s bill of information charging him with disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree. He was immediately sentenced by Judge Martin Burchfield to 30 days jail to run concurrently with a former case that he is already serving. He was ordered to pay costs and partial appointed counsel fees.

Tabitha Thornsberry, 34, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth degee felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and possession of drugs, a first degree misdemeanor. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. August 17.

In addition, Jeffrey Trammell, 51, of Van Wert, entered a plea of guilty to a prosecutor’s bill of information charging him with public indecency, a fifth degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. August 10. He was released on a surety bond with electronic house arrest if his adult parole authority holder is released.

Three people were sentenced on various charges this past week.

Martin Morangello, 53, of Lima, was sentenced to two years of community control, one year of intensive probation, 30 days in jail at later date and 50 hours community service for attempted weapons under disability, a fourth degree felony. He is to have no alcohol or drugs without prescription, undergo substance and mental assessments and treatment, and must pay partial appointed counsel fees, a monthly probation fee and court costs.

Cheryl Kirk, 34, of Van Wert, was sentenced to two years of community control, seven days jail followed by 28 days of electronic house arrest and an additional 30 days in jail at later date for domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. She must perform 100 hours of community service, follow all juvenile court orders, obey a curfew from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., undergo substance and mental evaluations and treatment, serve one year of intensive probation, and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, a monthly probation fee and court costs.

Donald Lewis, 58, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 15 months in prison for trespass in a habitation, a felony of the fourth degree. He was given credit for 59 days served and was ordered to pay court costs.

Three other defendants appeared for hearings.

Danal Parsons, 52, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond by failing to report to probation and failing to appear for court hearing. New bond was set at $5,000 cash or commercial surety and a pretrial hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 6.

Randy Michaelson, 33, of Van Wert, appeared on for a motion for judicial release from prison. Following the hearing, his motion was granted and he was released from prison and placed on three years of community control, two years of intensive probation, up to six months at WORTH Center, and 30 days in the county jail at later date. He was ordered to be held in jail until entering the WORTH Center, and is to possess no alcohol or drugs without prescriptions, undergo substance abuse assessment and treatment, and a drug court evaluation, In addition, he was ordered to pay costs, a monthly probation fee and partial appointed counsel fees.

Jeremy Lindeman, 40, Van Wert, appeared for a hearing on his motion to withdraw his guilty plea post-sentencing. The matter was taken under advisement.