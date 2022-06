ACME district tourney to begin July 6

VW independent sports

ELIDA — No. 1 seed Van Wert (14-1) will face Elida in the ACME district tournament at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, at Elida.

The first game of the day (4 p.m.) will pit Bath against Delphos St. John’s.

The winners will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 7.