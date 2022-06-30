Arrest made in S. Tyler St. burglary

VW independent news

An arrest has been made in connection with an early May armed burglary at a home on Tyler St. in Van Wert.

Kaiden Gilbert

Kaiden A. Gilbert, 19, of Burt St., Van Wert, was arrested early this afternoon. According to Chief Doug Weigle, Gilbert fled his home on foot but was caught a short time later. He’s facing two counts of kidnapping, both first degree felonies; one count of aggravated burglary, also a first degree felony; two counts of felonious assault, both second degree felonies, and theft, a fifth degree felony. The charges were ordered by Van Wert County Prosecutor Eva Yarger.

Gilbert is accused of entering a home in the 300 block of S. Tyler St. on May 9. Two people were there and one was hospitalized after being brutally beaten with a gun.

Gilbert is in the Van Wert County Correctional Facility, pending court proceedings.

