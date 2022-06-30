Arrests made in S. Tyler St. burglary

VW independent news

Note: this story has been updated from earlier

Two arrests have been made in connection with an early May armed burglary at a home on Tyler St. in Van Wert.

Gilbert and Miller

Kaiden A. Gilbert, 19, and Jonathan Miller, 19, both of Burt St. were arrested this afternoon. According to Chief Doug Weigle, Gilbert fled his home on foot shortly after 1 p.m. but was caught a short time later. Miller was arrested at Van Wert County Common Pleas Court at 3 p.m. Both men are facing two counts of kidnapping, both first degree felonies; one count of aggravated burglary, also a first degree felony; two counts of felonious assault, both second degree felonies, and theft, a fifth degree felony. The charges were ordered by Van Wert County Prosecutor Eva Yarger.

Gilbert and Miller are accused of entering a home in the 300 block of S. Tyler St. on May 9. Two people were there and one was hospitalized after being brutally beaten with a gun.

Both men are in the Van Wert County Correctional Facility, pending court proceedings.