Betty Lou Tomlinson, “Lou”, 90, of Van Wert, passed away at 12:49 a.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Parkview Hospital Randallia.

She was born February 13, 1932, in Paulding to Lester and Cecelia (Zirkebach) Stabler, who both preceded her in death. On March 09, 1951, she married the love of her life, Rex E. Tomlinson March 9, 1951, and together they shared years of memories.

Betty Lou Tomlinson

Lou was a graduate of Van Wert High School and worked for many years at Van Wert National Bank where she began as a teller and worked her way up to management. Lou was a longtime, active member of Bethel United Methodist Church until its closing, where she was a member of the women’s group, taught Sunday school, cooked in the kitchen and helped with funeral dinners. She was also a member of the American Legion Post 178 Auxiliary.

A giving and compassionate woman, Lou once bought an entire prom dress ensemble for a young lady whom she met at the bank who’s family was unable to. As an avid Van Wert Cougar fan and alumni, Lou supported all of the Cougar athletic programs.

Lou was a supportive and caring mother who was there for her children even when they were adults. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Brenda (Tom) Rhoades of Van Wert; son, Dan Tomlinson of Kentucky; brother, Allen Stabler of Maryland; sister-in-law, Phyllis Lininger of Van Wert; brother -in-law, Dean Tomlinson of Van Wert; grandchildren, Betsy Rhoades, Damek (Gabriella) Tomlinson, Beau, Duke and Brooklyn Tomlinson; great-grandchild, Rhea Christine Tomlinson with another on the way, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Lou was preceded in death by her husband, Rex; and brothers: Harold and Jim Stabler.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 7, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor Chris Farmer officiating. Interment will follow in Ridge Cemetery, Middle Point. Family and friends will be received from 2-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: the Marsh Foundation

To share in Betty Lou’s online memorial, please visit www.alspachgearhart.com.