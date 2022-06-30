Nicole Lynn Martin-Massillo

Nicole Lynn Martin-Massillo, born November 20,1984, left us Sunday, June 26, 2022, to be in God’s hands.

Nicole Martin-Massillo

Her life was one of love and acceptance. Her sweet soul accepted everyone, her strong will sought Jesus as she fought her demons. Her loving kindness and ability to reach other people had no limitations. Her positive outlook towards others was one that many are not blessed with. She was genuine in her love for other people, whether family or not.

Left to cherish her memory are her parents Kurt and Mona Massillo and David and Colleen Martin; a son, Isiah E. Pontius; a sister, Jamie (Adam) Wehage; nephews, Adin and Dresden Wehage; a brother, Connor Massillo; niece, Lillian Massillo; grandfather, Ronald Robeson; grandmother, Paula Massillo; a very special aunt, Candi Holt, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Sarah J. Robeson; grandmother, Beth Ann Martin, and grandfather L.J. Massillo.

To honor Nikki, a memorial service will be held July 5, at First United Methodist Church in Van Wert. Visitation will be from 2-4pm with services immediately following.

In lieu of flowers donations, preferred memorials: to the Massillo Family to be placed in a trust fund for Nicole’s son Isiah.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.