Signups underway for TFC hoops camp

VW independent sports/submitted information

Trinity Friends Church is inviting all children entering first through fifth grades to register for “Ballers for Christ,” a fun, free and faith based basketball camp scheduled for August 12-13 at the TFC Family Life Center, 605 N. Franklin Street, Van Wert.

From 5-7 p.m. Friday, August 12, players will learn basketball fundamentals, including defense, shooting and ball handling. Beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, August 13, there will be 3-on-3 tournaments, with players broken down into teams the evening before. Families are welcome to watch the tournaments and concessions will be available.

Registration can be done online at: www.trinityfriendschurch.com/events or for more information, contact the TFC office at 419.238.2788, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.