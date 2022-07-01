Accused burglars to appear in court July 6

VW independent news

Two men arrested in connection with a May burglary and assault at a S. Tyler St. home will be arraigned Wednesday, July 6, in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Gilbert and Miller

Kaiden Gilbert, 19, and Jonathan Miller, 19, both of Burt St. were arrested Thursday afternoon. Gilbert was arrested after fleeing his home on foot and Miller was taken into custody while checking in with his probation officer at the Van Wert County Courthouse.

Both men are charged with two counts of kidnapping, both first degree felonies; one count of aggravated burglary, also a first degree felony; two counts of felonious assault, both second degree felonies, and theft, a fifth degree felony.

They’re accused of breaking into the S. Tyler St. home May 9, and brutally assaulting one of the residents.

The two remain in the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.