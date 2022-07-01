K-Tel All-Stars to perform at the NPAC

VW independent news

Due to the threat of showers and thunderstorms, tonight’s Feel Good Fridays concert has been moved from Fountain Park to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. The concert will still begin at 7:30 p.m.

The band will transport people back to the 1970s, as the K-Tel All-Stars sing some of the greatest hits, along with some one-hit wonders, from 1970-1979.

Feel Good Fridays ’22, which will continue each Friday through August 6, is sponsored by the Van Wert County Foundation.