VW Open Tennis Tournament set for July

VW independent sports/submitted information

The Van Wert Open Tennis Tournament will be held on July 22-24 at the Van Wert County Foundation Tennis Facility at Van Wert High School.

Men’s and Women’s divisions will include open singles, open doubles, and mixed doubles. Junior divisions will also be offered, which will include 18 and under with a birthday as of July 21. The cost is $25 for the first event ($15 for high school players) plus $10 for each additional event. Prizes will be awarded for first and second place in each division as well as first place in the back-draw. The registration deadline is July 19.

Checks should be payable to The Van Wert County Tennis Association. Proceeds will help benefit local youth tennis programs.

Any questions, please contact Brandon Amstutz at 419.605-7764 or via email at b_amstutz@vwcs.net. Additional information, including registration forms, can be found on the Van Wert County Tennis Association Facebook page.