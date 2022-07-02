Crash shuts down 30…

An overturned truck shut down westbound U.S. 30 between Dutch John Road and John Brown Road shortly before 6:30 a.m. Saturday. The truck hit a guard rail before flipping on its side, blocking both lanes. The driver was transported by ambulance to Van Wert Health. The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Van Wert Fire and EMS and Van Wert County EMA were at the scene. The highway re-opened at approximately 9:40 a.m. Photos by Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent