Crestview Bd. to meet in special session

VW independent staff

CONVOY — The Crestview Local Schools Board of Education will meet in special session at 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, in the board office.

Just one item is on the agenda. The board is expected to approve a one-year contract for Brett Latman as middle school/high school instrumental music teacher and a band supplemental for the upcoming school year.

He’ll replace former band director Jason Lozer, who resigned last month.