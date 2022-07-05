Crestview Bd. to meet in special session
VW independent staff
CONVOY — The Crestview Local Schools Board of Education will meet in special session at 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, in the board office.
Just one item is on the agenda. The board is expected to approve a one-year contract for Brett Latman as middle school/high school instrumental music teacher and a band supplemental for the upcoming school year.
He’ll replace former band director Jason Lozer, who resigned last month.
