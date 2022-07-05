Early voting to begin for Aug. 2 election

VW independent staff

Early in-person voting will begin Wednesday, July 6, for the August 2 primary/special election.

Registered Democratic and Republican voters will find the following races on the ballot: Ohio House of Representatives, Ohio Senate, Democrat State Central Committee and Republican State Central Committee.

Here are the hours for early in-person voting:

July 6-8: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July 11-15: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July 18-22: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July 25-29: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

July 30: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

July 31: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

August 1: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Early in-person ballots may be cast the Van Wert County Board of Elections Office, 1362 E. Ervin Rd., Van Wert.