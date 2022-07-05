Early voting to begin for Aug. 2 election
VW independent staff
Early in-person voting will begin Wednesday, July 6, for the August 2 primary/special election.
Registered Democratic and Republican voters will find the following races on the ballot: Ohio House of Representatives, Ohio Senate, Democrat State Central Committee and Republican State Central Committee.
Here are the hours for early in-person voting:
- July 6-8: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- July 11-15: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- July 18-22: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- July 25-29: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- July 30: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- July 31: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- August 1: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Early in-person ballots may be cast the Van Wert County Board of Elections Office, 1362 E. Ervin Rd., Van Wert.
POSTED: 07/05/22 at 3:31 am. FILED UNDER: News