Glenn A. Klinger

Glenn A. Klinger, 86, of rural Ohio City passed away shortly after arrival at Van Wert Health at 8:51 p.m., Friday, July 1, 2022.

He was born on February 16, 1936, in a log cabin in Tully Township, the son of Harry Alfred and Edna Olive (Wheeler) Klinger, who both preceded him in death. He married the former Betty G. Owens June 8, 1956, in the Middlebury Methodist Church and she survives.

Other family members include his children, Annette S. (Kenneth) Stanley of Ohio City and Rodney J. (Sharon) Klinger of Fort Wayne, Indiana; two granddaughters, Amber and Heather Klinger of Fort Wayne, and a brother, Gayle (Connie) Klinger of Convoy.

In addition to his parents, Glenn was preceded in death by a brother, George E. Klinger in 2005.

Glenn was a graduate of Convoy-Union High School and was a corporal in the U.S. Army. He was a member of Trinity Friends Church in Van Wert and was a lifelong farmer and retired from the maintenance department of International Harvester in 1985.

Services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 9, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor Matt McGovern officiating. Interment will follow at Convoy I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 2-7 p.m., Friday, July 8, and one hour prior to services on Saturday.

Preferred memorials: the Wren E.M.S. or Trinity Friends Upwards Basketball program.