Lester W. Myers

Lester W. Myers, 92, of Convoy, passed away at 7:24 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Hearth and Home of Van Wert.

He was born on July 5, 1930, in Convoy, to Marion G. and Grace (Black) Myers, who both preceded him in death. He married Bonita A. Custer June 14, 1958, in Rockford.

Lester served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He retired from the truck freight industry after 30 years as a Teamster member.

He is survived by his wife, Bonita; daughter, Karen Myers; son, David (Robin) Myers, all of Convoy; sister, Beverly Marsee of Springfield, Ohio, as well as eight nieces and nephews.

In keeping with Lester’s requests, services will not be observed at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Wings of Joy Bible Center at Convoy, 427 E. Tully Street, Convoy.

