Random Thoughts: Big Ten, ND, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

This post July 4 edition of Random Thoughts centers around the Big 10’s expansion plans, Notre Dame, college football recruiting rankings and DeShaun Watson.

Big Ten

By now you know USC and UCLA are joining the Big Ten in 2024. Last week’s announcement was a surprise to virtually everyone.

It makes no geographical sense, but geography has nothing to do with it any more. It’s all about television ratings and ad dollars. Take those things out of the picture and the Big Ten would probably look the same as it did 40 years ago.

So the Big Ten will be the Big 16 in 2024…maybe. I doubt the conference is going to stand pat. There’s almost certainly more to come.

Notre Dame

For years, I’ve said there’s no way Notre Dame would join the Big 10 or any other conference for football. Why would they? They have the big TV contract with NBC.

Now, it really may behoove the school to very seriously consider joining a conference. I have to think it’s under serious consideration right now.

Notre Dame belongs to the ACC for all sports outside of football and some people think they may join the conference for football as well, but that doesn’t make sense to me.

Which conference can pay out more in terms of revenue generated by TV – the Big Ten or the ACC? The answer is the Big Ten. Which conference has better coverage? That’s easy – especially with USC and UCLA coming aboard, it’s the Big Ten and it’s not even close.

The Big Ten has locked up the top three TV markets – New York (Rutgers got them there), Los Angeles (USC and UCLA) and Chicago. Notre Dame is a national brand and has been for many decades. If the school is going to join a conference, it’ll most likely be the Big Ten.

Next

If Notre Dame does indeed join the Big Ten, it seems almost a lock that the conference would expand to 20. Oregon and Washington are two teams frequently mentioned.

I’m curious – whether you’re for expansion or not (it’s probably going to happen beyond what occurred last week) – which teams would you like to see join the Big Ten and why? Let me know at sports@thevwindependent.com.

Recruiting rankings

People are still talking about college football recruiting rankings, how well Alabama, Ohio State, Texas A&M, etc. did and how future rankings are shaping up.

Here’s the thing – those rankings are more meaningless than ever now, simply due to the transfer portal. Guys are leaving and transferring left and right.

Wouldn’t it make much more sense to rank recruiting classes 3-4 after the fact, to see who stuck around, who didn’t, who panned out and who didn’t?

DeShaun Watson

Part of me wants to just stop talking about DeShaun Watson and I probably should, but here goes anyway.

Don’t expect a decision on his status until the end of July. There are conflicting reports as to what may happen, information from so-called insiders that claim they have inside knowledge. I very much doubt they do have solid facts, but some are saying Watson won’t miss any time at all this season while others claim he’ll miss all of 2022.

The NFL is pushing for an indefinite suspension, which would most likely mean a year. I don’t claim to have inside knowledge but I won’t be shocked if it’s indefinite or one year, then reduced to 8-10 games on appeal.

I would be absolutely shocked if he received no punishment and I’d be very surprised if it’s anything under eight games.

Baseball

Here we are in the midst of baseball season yet football is dominating the headlines. Next week I’ll talk about some baseball.

If you have thoughts or comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.