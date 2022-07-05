Tomlinson named as Dean of NSCC VW

VW independent staff/submitted information

ARCHBOLD — Northwest State Community College has formally announced its new Dean of the Van Wert campus, Dr. Jon Tomlinson of Van Wert.

Tomlinson is the first official hire for the forthcoming Van Wert satellite campus, which will be located in the former Kennedy Manufacturing building on E. Sycamore St.

Dr. Jon Tomlinson

Dr. Tomlinson earned his Doctorate of Organizational Leadership from Regent University. Dr. Tomlinson most recently held the position of Dean and professor at Ohio Christian University. He’s a former president of Van Wert City Council. His first official day as dean is today, July 5.

“The biggest thing for the citizens of Van Wert is going to be convenience,” Tomlinson said of the forthcoming Van Wert campus. “Having the convenience of a public (college) right in our hometown is really the key, and I think that’s going to be the biggest selling point for Northwest State. It is going to be our campus…it is going to be in our hometown.”

Tomlinson noted he is looking forward to visiting the schools and the local communities to promote Northwest State, and to serving businesses and learners through NSCC programs.

A full video introduction interview with Dr. Tomlinson is available on the College’s YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/user/NorthwestStateCC.

More information on NSCC degree and certificate programs is available at https://northweststate.edu/, or by calling NSCC admissions at 419.267.1320.