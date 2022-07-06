Bashore to lead Rotary Club of Van Wert

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Rotary Club of Van Wert has announced local CPA Andrew Bashore will serve as club president for the 2022-2023 year. With the Van Wert Rotary Club being established in 1920, Bashore will serve as the 101st installed president of the club, assuming the role from last year’s president, Vicki Smith.

Andrew Bashore will serve as president of the Rotary Club of Van Wert. Photo submitted

Since joining the club in 2014, Bashore has served the club in various capacities, including as the club administrative director, annual auction committee chairperson and most recently as the vice president of the club.

Professionally, he is a certified professional accountant with BRSW Public Accountants in Van Wert. In addition to the Rotary Club of Van Wert, Andrew also volunteers time as the treasurer of Main Street Van Wert, is on the board of directors for Family Health Care of Northwest Ohio and Wee Care Learning Center.

Established in 1905, Rotary International is a humanitarian service organization which brings together business and professional leaders in order to provide community service, promote integrity, and advance goodwill, peace, and understanding in the world. It is a non-political and non-religious organization.

For more information regarding the Rotary Club of Van Wert, please contact Mark Verville at 419.238.4390.