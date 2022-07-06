Eggerss bond info…

Anyone interested in learning more about bonds for the Eggerss Stadium renovation project and how to purchase them should consider attending an informational-only meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, July 11 in the Lecture Hall at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. For legal reasons, no financial advice will be provided to any attendee at the meeting. Those unable to attend the meeting but would like to learn more should contact their personal financial advisor and have them contact Mike Burns with Baird at 614.629.6967. Photo submitted