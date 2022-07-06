Generous donation…

The Van Wert County Humane Society recently received a donation of $350 from children in the Washington Place subdivision who held a lemonade and cookie stand in their neighborhood. Pictured are Brooklyn Hurless, Jasleen Sharma, Humane Society Board President Deb Sealscott, Emma Mawer and Bella Hurless. The children requested that the funds be used to care for the needs of the shelter animals. “These kids are the future of the Van Wert County Humane Society,” Sealscott said. “We are honored that they chose to support our efforts to care for the stray, neglected, abused and unwanted companion animals in our community.” Photo submitted