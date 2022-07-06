Local firefighters battle house fire, soupy conditions

Firefighters hose down hot spots at the scene of a Tuesday afternoon house fire in Scott. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

SCOTT — Firefighters from four departments fought hot and very humid conditions and a house fire near the Van Wert-Paulding County line Tuesday afternoon.

The Scott Volunteer Fire Department was first dispatched to the South Sherman St. home at approximately 2 p.m. The home is on the Van Wert County side of the village. The blaze was quickly brought under control by Scott firefighters, while Grover Hill, Middle Point and Convoy provided manpower and water tankers, which poured water into portable pools at the scene.

Deputies from the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department and Van Wert County CERT were at the scene as well. Information on the cause of the fire was not available.

No injuries were reported CERT and the Salvation Army are working together to raise support for the residents of the home.

After meeting with the family, it was determined by Van Wert County CERT that the following items, along with monetary donations are needed:

Adult female: pants size 5, shirts medium, shoes size 7

Adult male: pants 38×32, shirts 3XL, shoes size 14

Adult male teen: pants 30×32, shirts large, shoes size 10

Adult male teen: pants 38×32, shirts 2X, shoes size 13

Adult male teen: pants 29×32, shirts medium, shoes size 10

Child male: size 12 slim pants, shirts large, shoes size 6

Child male: size 7 pants, shirts medium, shoes size 2

All clothing items can be dropped off at the Salvation Army under Case No. 5349.

Monetary donations can be dropped off or sent to Van Wert County Foundation/CERT, 138 E. Main St., Van Wert. To ensure donations go directly to the affected family, please include Case No. 5349 in the memo.

Anyone with questions, should contact the Van Wert County EMA Office at 419.238.1300.