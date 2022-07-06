YWCA offering one night self-defense class

VW independent staff/submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County is offering a back-to-school self-defense classes for high school seniors as well as young women either starting or returning to college this fall. This free, one-night class is planned for 6-8 p.m. Monday, August 8, at the YWCA.

The class is provided by the Van Wert self defense team and is designed to teach women and teen girls what they should do when faced with unavoidable, unsafe circumstances. Class participants will gain confidence, knowledge, and the skills to protect themselves in this hands-on program. No experience is necessary.

“We are offering this opportunity to women in our community to protect themselves from violent situations they may encounter on campus in the hopes it will prevent them from being a victim of rape or sexual assault,” said Jamie Evans, Director of Survivor Services for the YWCA of Van Wert County. ”One in four women attending college will experience a sexual assault which is four times the average for all women. Knowing how to defend against an attacker could prevent someone from becoming a statistic.”

Class instructors include Rick Busch and Ed Klausing. Busch is a black belt in Tae Kwon Do with many years of experience teaching martial arts, self-defense, and rape prevention classes and seminars. Klausing is a third degree black belt and also has experience in teaching various martial arts.

Attendees should wear loose-fitting, comfortable clothing.

To register for the class or for more information, contact Jamie Evans, YWCA Director of Survivor Services at jevans@ywcavanwertcounty.org.

Community members are encouraged to follow the YWCA of Van Wert County’s social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram) for more information on survivor services programs, youth programs and special events including future self-defense classes. Information can also be found at www.ywcavanwert.org.

The YWCA is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and is a United Way Agency