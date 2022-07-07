Armed robbery suspects make first court appearance

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Two Van Wert men arrested last week in connection with a May 9 armed robbery and assault at a S. Tyler St. home made their initial appearances in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday.

Kaiden Gilbert, and Jonathan Miller, both 19, were arraigned via a closed circuit connection. Both pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated burglary with a firearm specification, a first degree felony; two counts of kidnapping with firearm specifications, both first degree felonies; two counts of felonious assault with firearm specifications, both second degree felonies, and theft, a felony of the fifth degree.

Both are being held in the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending a bond hearing, scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday. Gilbert is scheduled for a pretrial hearing at 8 a.m. August 3, and Miller is scheduled to appear at a pretrial hearing at 2 p.m. August 4.

Nine other defendants appeared for arraignment hearings this past week.

Roger Bland, 56, of Decatur, Indiana, pleaded not guilty to having weapons under disability, a third degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pretrial hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Friday, July 29.

Alicia Chesbro, 30, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to domestic violence, a fourth degree felony. She was released on a surety bond and was ordered to have no contact with the victim. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for 8 a.m. August 3.

Desma Chesbro, 30, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, both fifth degree felonies. She was released on surety bond and a pretrial hearing was scheduled for 8 a.m. August 10.

Brandon Davis, 34, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to violating a protection order, a fifth degree felony. Bond was set at $25,000 cash or commercial surety with a condition of electronic monitoring house arrest if released, and no contact with the victim. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, August 27.

Sonny Grandstaff, 22, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pretrial hearing was scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 27.

Mark Leugers, 33, of Lima, pleaded not guilty to theft, a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond, and a pretrial hearing was set for 8:30 a.m. August 3.

James Mihm, 27, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to OVI, a fourth degree felony; possession of marijuana, a fourth degree misdemeanor; failure to control, a minor misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a minor misdemeanor. He was released on a surety bond and a pretrial hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Friday, July 29.

Rachel Parsons, 36, of Middle Point, pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault, a fourth degree felony; assault, a first degree misdemeanor, and trespass, a first degree misdemeanor. She was freed on a surety bond and was ordered to have no contact with the victim. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 28.

Ernest Vasconcellos, 53, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a felony of the third degree. Bond was set at $5,000 cash or commercial surety, with a condition of electronic monitoring house arrest if released and no contact with victim. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 27.

Three people changed their pleas during hearings held this past week.

Stefan Dirham, 30, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to two counts of breaking and entering, both fifth degree felonies. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. August 10.

John Duer, 29, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony. He requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction, and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.

Adrian Daniels, 22, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction, and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.

Three defendants appeared for sentencing hearings.

Christopher Spanos, 52, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 180 days in jail for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He was given credit for 65 days served and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.

Julie Survilla, 46, of Van Wert, was sentenced on three different cases: 180 days with credit for 157 days served each for breaking and entering and aggravated possession of drugs, both fifth degree felonies, and 180 days with credit for 45 days served for possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. The sentences will run concurrently, leaving 135 days to serve. She was ordered to pay costs and partial appointed counsel fees.

Garick Hough, 30, of Ohio City, was sentenced to 120 days in jail with credit for 91 days served for violating of a protection order, a felony of the fifth degree. In addition, he was ordered to pay costs and partial appointed counsel fees.

Five other hearings were held this past week.

Jacob Weir, 25, of Bryan, admitted to violating his probation by moving without permission, failing to report to probation, failing to complete Westwood treatment and failing to complete community service. He was released on a surety bond and must report to Westwood at 4:30 p.m. every Wednesday. A hearing was set for 10 a.m. August 10.

Kyle Leatherman, 22, of Van Wert, denied violating his bond and treatment in lieu cases by having multiple failed drug tests. Bond set at $25,000 cash or commercial surety and a hearing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. August 5.

Christopher Runyon, 46, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his probation by leaving treatment and not reporting to probation. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or commercial surety and a pretrial hearing was set for 8 a.m. August 3.

Kevin Davies, 32, of Van Wert, admitted violating his probation by refusing to go to treatment and failing to report to probation. He was sentenced to 45 days jail and was given credit for 37 days served.

Dillon Nihiser, 26, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his probation by having drugs in his possession and failing to complete drug court. Sentencing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. August 3.

In addition to those hearings, Sherry Ramsey, 46, of Van Wert, was found competent to stand trial after an evaluation at Court Diagnosic in Toledo. Her bond remains at $100,000 cash or commercial surety and a pretrial hearing will be held at 8 a.m. August 3.