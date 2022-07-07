Block Party on Main!

It won’t be rubber ducks dropped into Town Creek this Saturday night – it’ll be “duck eggs.” Thousands of ping pong balls will be emptied into the water for the Duck Egg Drop, which is replacing the annual Duck Derby as part of Main St. Van Wert’s Block Party. The “duck eggs” will be dropped at 6:30 p.m. Other offerings include food trucks, a beer tent, vendors, kids activities, a Freedom Cruise, live music and the Van Wert 4 Mile. Saturday’s Block Party activities will begin at 4 p.m. For more information, check Main St. Van Wert’s Facebook page. VW independent file photo