Houg delivers game winner for Van Wert

VW independent sports

ELIDA — Kaydin Doner’s seventh inning RBI single scored TJ Stoller and gave Van Wert a 3-2 walk off win in the Acme District 5 opener at Elida on Wednesday.

The Cougars loaded the bases in the seventh on back-to-back singles by Stoller and Blake Bohyer, followed by an intentional walk to Sam Houg, setting the stage for Doner’s heroics.

Van Wert grabbed a 2-0 lead on Brylen Parker’s two out, two-RBI single in the bottom of the first. Briston Wise and Damon McCracken scored on the hit. Elida tied the game with a pair of runs, a sacrifice fly and a fielder’s choice.

Sam Houg fires a strike during Wednesday’d Acme district game against Elida. Houg allowed just two hits in a complete game effort. Photo courtesy of Eric McCracken

Houg earned the complete game victory by holding the Bulldogs to just two hits while striking out four. He tossed just 71 pitches, including 51 strikes. Elida’s Ryan McGue allowed seven hits and struck out seven.

Damon McCracken had Van Wert’s only extra base hit, a double in the bottom of the sixth. The Cougars stranded three runners in the game, while the Bulldogs stranded a pair.

Van Wert (15-1) is scheduled to play Delphos St. John’s at 6 p.m. today at Elida. The Blue Jays defeated Bath 9-6.