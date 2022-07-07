Mural to be created for downtown VW

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert County Foundation recently received funding from the Ohio Arts Council to commission an Ohio artist to champion a local project with a strong community planning component. The artist chosen was Augusto Bordelois out of Cleveland, who will create a mural in downtown Van Wert.

As part of the planning process, the VWCF convened a committee of local artists and downtown stakeholders who worked with Augusto on local elements and themes for the Mural. A sketch was finalized by the Committee in early June. Bordelois will paint the mural at the Wassenberg Art Center during the month of July. Chosen students from all Van Wert County schools and local artists will assist him with the painting of the Mural during this time.

Artist Augusto Bordelois will lead the creation of a mural that will be placed in downtown Van Wert. Photo submitted

When completed, the mural will be mounted in Eugene Bagley Alley on the side of the Hotel Marsh. The official mural reveal will be in conjunction with a Main Street Van Wert Fourth Friday event.

A reception will be held to welcome Bordelois to the Van Wert community on from 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, at the Wassenberg Art Center. Light refreshments will be provided by the Van Wert County Foundation.

