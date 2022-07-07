YMCA holding annual youth golf clinic

VW independent sports/submitted information

The YMCA of Van Wert County will host its annual free golf clinic again this year, July 18-22. There will be two age groups available with ages 6-8 going from 3-4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and ages 9-12 going from 3-4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. The clinic will take place at Hickory Sticks Golf Club.

Golf instructor Chuck Sperry will teach basic golf skills and fundamentals, including putting, chipping and the use of irons, plus rules of the game. In addition, children will be taught the importance of golf etiquette and what to do and what not to do on the golf course.

Children are encouraged to bring their own clubs but if they don’t have them, Hickory Sticks can provide youth golf clubs.

The YMCA of Van Wert County will once again host its annual youth golf clinic July 16-18 at Hickory Sticks. The 2021 clinic was well attended. Photo submitted

There will be prizes each day for the kids with little competitions happening in each category. The participants will also receive a free t-shirt donated by Fuerst Chiropractic, Quality Painting and Roofing, and Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy. Pre-registration is highly encouraged in order for the YMCA to get shirt sizes and an accurate count on the number of participants.

Pre-registration may be done by phone, 419.238.0443.

The mission at the YMCA is to put Christian principles into practice through programs that help healthy spirit, mind and body for all.

For more information about this and any other programs available through the Van Wert YMCA, contact Corey Clifton, YMCA Program Director at Corey@vwymca.org, 419.238.0443 or visiting www.vwymca.org.

The YMCA of Van Wert County is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and United Way.