Foundation receives sizable donation

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Convoy Community Foundation has received a generous anonymous donation of $10,000 from a family wishing to support the Crestview community.

The legacy monies will be used for scholarships for Crestview graduates who are pursuing four-year degrees in either engineering or the medical profession.

Convoy Community Foundation members received a generous anonymous donation. Pictured from left to right are Bob Hall, Carl Etzler and Shaun Putman. Photo submitted

The Convoy Community Foundation is a non-profit charitable organization founded in 1980. Its purpose is to undertake and promote charitable activities for the benefit of individuals, groups, and communities in the Crestview School district.

Those who donate $ 5,000 or more will have a plaque containing biographies of the donor(s) and the purpose of the fund. The plaque will be permanently installed at the Crestview School

People interested in making bequests or donations to the Convoy Community Foundation Endowment Fund are encouraged to contact a foundation trustee.