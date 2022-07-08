Grand Marshals picked for Convoy parade

VW independent staff/submitted information

CONVOY — This year’s Grand Marshals for the 2022 Convoy Community Days parade are David and Donna Thomas.

David and Donna Thomas will lead Saturday’s Convoy Community Days parade. Photo submitted

They are very community oriented, joining community organizations, community events and their special love for kids and kids’ activities. They had been supporters and volunteers for the Convoy Sports Center for many years, volunteering with park projects, sporting events and concession stand responsibilities. The Thomas’s currently serve on the Convoy Community Days Committee, helping to continue the Convoy Days weekend event since 1975.

David is currently president of the Convoy Lions Club and very active in the Flags Across America project, organizing crews to install handicap ramps, supporting, and volunteering many community projects with service and donations. He is also president of the Village of Convoy Historical Society. They are working to restore the Opera House building and the Annex. Donna is very active in the Van Wert County Humane Society volunteering for fundraising and supporting the activities of the organization. They both enjoy their lake property and hope to retire there in the near future.

The 2022 Convoy Community Days Parade will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday July 9 at Crestview High School and will proceed to Edgewood Park.