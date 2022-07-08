Judge: no bond for two burglary suspects

VW independent news

Bond has been denied for two men accused of burglarizing a S. Tyler St. home.

Gilbert and Miller

Van Wert County Common Pleas Court Judge Martin Burchfield ordered Kaiden Gilbert, 19, of Burt St. and Jonathan Miller, 19, also of Burt St. be held without bond during a hearing held on Friday. They remain in custody at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

Gilbert and Miller were arrested Thursday, June 30, on charges of kidnapping, aggravated burglary, felonious assault and theft. The charges are tied to a May 9 burglary. One person in the home was severely beaten and had to be hospitalized.

In his ruling, Burchfield wrote “…the accused poses a substantial risk of serious physical harm to any person or to the community and finds by clear and convincing evidence that no release conditions will reasonably assure the safety of that person and the community.”

A pre-trial conference for both men is scheduled for 2 p.m. August 4. Miller signed a speedy trial waiver.