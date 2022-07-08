Outdoorsmen Association to host match

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association will be hosting a Military Bolt Gun Match on Saturday, July 9 at the Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Club, 9093 Ringwald Road. The safety briefing will be held at 9:15 a.m. and the match will start at 9:30 a.m.

Any military bolt rifle may be used. Those participating may use iron sights or scoped rifles. For those who do not have a rifle, the club has M-1 rifles to loan out to the public to use in this match. The club also has a National Match AR-15 for participants that might wish to try it out, but any military rifle may be used.

The cost to participate is $5, which is a target fee. For those who need to purchase ammo, the club has 30.06 ammo at $23 for 35 rounds. AR-15 ammo is $18 for 35 rounds which includes the target fee.

For more information, go at www.vwoutdoorsmen.info or call 419.203.8662.