Two holiday shows added to the Van Wert Live lineup

Just in time for the holiday season, Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland will perform above the stage at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center the night before Thanksgiving, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 23. Photo provided

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert Live is celebrating Christmas in July with two spectacular shows being delivered in Van Wert that will make the holiday season fun-filled and affordable.

Kicking off the holiday season will be Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland, presented by Westwood Behavioral Health at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 23. This must-see holiday event ushers in the magic of the season. Igniting joy and wonder at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center like never before, Wonderland is an all-new musical journey that will transport audiences to a magical land far away with unforgettable experiences filled with acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks, and holiday cheer.

The show blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today’s greatest circus performers with a musical mix of timeless seasonal favorites. Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland is the premier cirque show in the world.

Returning to The Niswonger with a swagger all their own is The Midtown Men. This quartet of stars from the Broadway smash hit Jersey Boys, will ring in the Christmas season in Van Wert at 7 p.m. Sunday, December 11, with their “Holiday Hits” show.

This evening of songs and stories will feature iconic Yuletide classics such as “Winter Wonderland,” “Let It Snow,” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” as well as their signature renditions of the greatest rock and roll hits of the 1960s. The popular vocal group will treat the audience to the songs of The Beatles, The Temptations, The Four Seasons, and more.

The Midtown Men will also perform their holiday single, “All Alone on Christmas,” which they recorded with Stevie Van Zandt and members of Bruce Springsteen’s The E Street Band. Christmas time is “the most wonderful time of the year” with these seasoned broadway veterans.

Pre-Sale tickets are available now to Van Wert Live Members and will release to the public on Friday, July 22. VWLive memberships begin as low as $100 and provide 365 days of early buying opportunities for all Van Wert Live events. Memberships and tickets can be purchased at vanwertlive.com or through the box office Monday through Friday from 10-3 p.m., 419.238.6722.

The Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation presenting VWLive events is powered by the Van Wert County Foundation. Annual sponsors helping keep ticket prices low is Central Insurance, Statewide Ford, and First Federal Bank of Van Wert.

The box office is located within the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 SR 118 South, Van Wert.