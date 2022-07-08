VWCF announces new hire, new trustee

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert County Foundation is honoring the retirement of a long-serving trustee and has announced the election of a new trustee and the hiring of a facilities manager.

Larry Greve, the former president of Greve Chrysler Jeep Dodge, has retired from the Board of Trustees after serving as a member for 20 years. Since his election to the Board on June 11, 2002, Mr. Greve has served as the board’s secretary, vice president, and as the 2011-2013 president of the Board of Trustees. Greve has also served on various committees for the Van Wert County Foundation.

Ben Reigle is VWCF’s new facilities manager while Stacy Adam is the newest trustee.

“The Foundation Board is immensely grateful to Larry for the commitment he has shown over the past 20 years to our community,” newly elected board president Gary Clay said. “We will miss the institutional knowledge Larry brings to the table as well as the calm and joyful spirit he exudes in our meetings. We appreciate his many years of service to the Van Wert County Foundation and we will miss Larry as he steps down.”

Stacy Adam, the newest trustee, is the executive director of Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation, a position she has held for more than five years. Stacy retired from TruGreen LandCare as the East Division Vice President of Operations following 30 years with the company. She also serves the community as the president of the Business Advisory Council and serves as a board member for the Chamber of Commerce, Community Improvement Corporation, Main Street Van Wert, and Visit Van Wert.

“Stacy will bring connections to the Board that reach to the state level and beyond,” Clay said. “We believe her drive and passion for Van Wert County will allow the Foundation to partner with different governmental agencies in our region and bring more resources to our area as we create a well-resourced and thriving quality of life for our community.”

Ben Reigle is joining the Foundation as facilities manager, a new position that will support property manager Hall Block in the caretaking of the organization’s properties. A graduate of Parkway High School, Reigle’s background includes framing, electrical work, plumbing, stone laying and carpentry.

“Ben brings experience that will have a long-lasting impact on the future of our community,” Van Wert County Foundation CEO Seth Baker said. “We are excited to see his impact on our community as we continue creating a well-resourced and thriving quality of life for our community.”

Van Wert County Foundation Board of Trustee members for 2022-2023 are listed below:

Gary Clay, President

Brian Renner, Vice President

Eva Yarger, Secretary

Stacy Adam

Tom Burenga

Andy Czajkowski

Cindy Hurless

Chuck Koch

Thad Lichtensteiger

Randy Myers

Bill Purmort

Tim Stoller

Gary Taylor

Tom Turnwald

Mark White

The Van Wert County Foundation is a philanthropic organization focused on creating a well-resourced and thriving quality of life for Van Wert County, Ohio. The Van Wert County Foundation transforms quality of life by inspiring, fulfilling, and supporting philanthropy. More information can be found at www.vanwertcountyfoundation.org.