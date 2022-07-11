Carolyn Marie (Friedrich) Stant

Carolyn Marie (Friedrich) Stant, 58, of Delphos, passed away Friday, July 8, 2022, at Van Wert Health.

She was born March 28, 1964, in Toledo to John J. and Janelle (Kroeger) Friedrich. Carolyn graduated from Delphos St. John’s High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Tiffin University.

She worked as a substitute teacher in the surrounding area schools and was a paralegal for Osting Law Office. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Delphos VFW and Middle Point AMVETS Post 698. She was the 1982 St. John’s Class Treasurer.

Carolyn enjoyed baking and was known for her pies. She could be found with her goodies at Kozy Kampground in the summer months. Her favorite days were spent by the pool, shopping with her daughters, working in her garden and casino trips with her husband.

She was preceded in death by her father, John Friedrich; father-in-law, Robert Stant; mother-in-law, Marilyn Stant, and sister-in-law, Jamie Friedrich of Delphos.

Survivors include her husband, Rob Stant of Delphos; two daughters, Trisha Stant of Columbus and Ashley Stant (Adam Childers) of Kokomo, Indiana; her mother, Janelle Friedrich of Delphos; sisters, Sharon Dreyer of Islamorada, Florida, Judy (Aaron) Shouey of Saginaw, Michigan; brothers, Paul Friedrich (Amy Ross), Jim (Diane) Friedrich and Bob Friedrich, all of Delphos; brother-in-law, Jeff (Barb) Stant; sisters-in-law, Julie Hartsock and Angie (Dan) German both of Delphos, along with a number of other loving relatives and close friends.

A funeral mass will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Delphos. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, and from 2-8 p.m. Friday, July 15, at Weber Funeral Home, 1840 E. Fifth St., Delphos, where a Parish wake service will be held at 7:45 p.m. Friday.

Preferred memorials: Middle Point AMVETS Post 698.

