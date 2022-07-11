Robert G. “Gus” Tomkins

Robert G. “Gus” Tomkins, 83, of Van Wert, passed away Friday, July 8, 2022, at The Meadows of Delphos.

He was born on February 2, 1939, in Pine Ridge, NJ. to Raymond and Olive Ruth (Runyon) Tomkins, who both preceded him in death.

Gus was a 1957 graduate of Van-Del High School and went on to graduate from Ohio Northern University in 1961 with a degree in mechanical engineering. He was a member of the prestigious engineering honor society Tau Beta Pi. Gus was employed by Western Electric before joining Ford Motor Company, from where he retired. Gus then began a partnership in T & F Development with Donald Farmer investing and remodeling several Van Wert downtown businesses.

Gus was a member of the Middle Point Lions Club for many years, and he served on the Board for Council on Aging of Van Wert County. He was also a member of Middle Point United Methodist Church and was an avid follower of Lincolnview Lancers.

He is survived by numerous cousins.

In addition to his parents, Gus was preceded in death by his sister, Ruth Raelene Tomkins, and his partner, Donald Farmer.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Reverend Chris Farmer, officiating. Interment will follow in Ridge Cemetery, Middle Point. Family and friends will be received two hours prior to the service from 1-3 p.m. Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.