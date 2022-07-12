OC’s Lambert Days set for this weekend

VW independent staff/submitted information

OHIO CITY — The life of John William Lambert will be celebrated during the 55th annual Lambert Days, scheduled for July 15-17.

Lambert is known as an automotive pioneer. His gasoline buggy was the first practical gasoline-powered automobile available for sale in America. He designed and built his vehicle in 1890 and successfully tested it in January 1891 in side a farm implement showroom he owned in Ohio City.

Ohio City Express owners Kully and Tony Sanga will serve as Grand Marshals of Sunday’s Lambert Days parade. They’ll be accompanied by their children and grandchildren. Photo submitted

This year’s celebration will officially begin Friday with a community-wide garage sale and a cube steak dinner at the Community Building at 4 p.m. There will be food available at the Community Building all weekend. In addition, there will be entertainment all weekend, beginning with DJ: “Old Geezzerrr Music” at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Legion Harvey Lewis Post No. 346 will have a flag raising ceremony at 5 p.m. and Lambert Days royalty will be recognized after that. 5 p.m. is when car show registration and games and inflatables will be open. Car show judging will start at 7 p.m., along with a Texas Hold ‘Em tournament in the Community Building. The band “Green Sands” will perform at 8 p.m. and the annual fireworks show will begin at 10:15 p.m.

Saturday the community wide garage sales will continue all day Saturday, with vendors also located at the park. Co-ed volleyball will start at 9 a.m. and the kids games and inflatable will start at 12 p.m. Saturday dinner will be pulled pork and will be served at 4 p.m. along with entertainment provided by local musician Jeff Unterbrink. Bingo will be offered at in the Community Building at 5 p.m. and Saturday night will conclude with the band Shifferly Road.

Sunday’s Dinner will be chicken and it will be served starting at 11 a.m. The band Triad will provide music inside the building, and kids’ games and inflatables will open at 12 p.m.

Lineup for the 55th Lambert Days parade will be at 1:45 p.m. Sunday, with the parade starting at 3 p.m. The Ohio City Park Board and Lambert Days Committee have named Kully and Tony Sangha as this year’s Grand Marshals. The Sanghas are the proprietors of the Ohio City Express and have been involved in helping Lambert Days since their first year in business. They will be in the parade with their daughter Jaz and her husband Jag. They will also be accompanied by their grandchildren, Nait and Amyra.

For more information or updates follow Lambert Days on Facebook or visit lambertdays.com.