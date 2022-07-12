Random Thoughts: baseball, ballpark food

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The latest edition of Random Thoughts centers around Acme baseball, the TinCaps, the Guardians and a bizarre win.

Van Wert Acme

To say Van Wert’s Acme district games were nail biters is an understatement.

The Cougars posted a 3-2 opening round win over Elida, then a 3-2 win over Delphos St. John’s. A 2-0 loss to the Blue Jays forced another game and this time, Van Wert posted an eight inning 1-0 win over Delphos St. John’s, a victory that put the Cougars in the Acme state tournament.

Van Wert has been in the state tournament four of the last five years, 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022. Due to COVID-19, there was no tournament in 2020.

The Cougars will face Bellefontaine or Indian Lake at 11 a.m. Saturday. The winner will move on to face Coldwater or Napoleon at 1 p.m. Sunday, and the winner of that game will play for the state title on Monday, July 18.

Best of luck to the Cougars.

TinCaps

I wondered if last Thursday’s 13 inning, four hour and 15 minute TinCaps/Captains game was near a team record for length of a game.

As it turns out, no, it wasn’t even close.

The longest game in team history was a five hour, 45 minute game on April 16, 2014, against Burlington. That game went 18 innings, which tied a team record.

So much for approaching a team record.

Guardians

Like fans of other teams, Cleveland Guardians fans have been fickle, especially over the past month or so.

The team briefly led the American League Central Division 3-4 weeks ago, an amazing feat given the fact that this is widely considered a rebuilding year. Nevertheless, some fans were riding high, talking about playoffs and perhaps even the World Series, all a month or so before the All-Star Break.

The Guardians have struggled as of late and are now right at .500 and the same fans are acting like it’s the worst season ever.

The fact is it really is a rebuilding season and all things considered, it’s not going badly. Another thing to keep in mind is a young team such as Cleveland is going to go through some wild highs and lows.

Food at the ballpark

There’s nothing like a hot dog, peanuts and/or popcorn at a baseball game.

Here are some of the “different” food offerings at Major League parks this season.

The Texas Rangers are offering an alligator corn dog and the Atlanta Braves are selling a $151 wagyu beef burger. The Phillies have a PBJ Burger, which is billed as a special-blend burger topped with peanut butter, jalapeño jelly, American cheese and bacon on a brioche bun.

The Kansas City Royals have the BBQ Reese’s Sandwich, which consists of pulled pork, BBQ Sauce, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and bacon bits. Citi Field, home of the New York Mets, is selling pizza cupcakes, and the Reds have the Big Red Machine Burger, which includes with a split Big Red Smokey, sauerkraut, beer cheese, and potato chips on a giant pretzel bun.

Anyone hungry?

Balk off

Just when you think you’ve seen at all…a balk off win.

The Reds beat the Rays on a 10th inning balk off Friday night.

Maybe I have seen it all now.

If you have thoughts on any of the above topics, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.