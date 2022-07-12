Results in from county health assessment

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Results from the 2022 Community Health Assessment for Van Wert County are complete.

According to the Van Wert County Health Department, the report is considered a snapshot of the health of the community. It includes information on high blood pressure, heart health, diabetes, cancer, substance abuse and more.

The assessment survey, which includes information from residents 18 and older, was conducted in collaboration with Ohio University and OHIO Alliance for Population Health and it gathered information on a variety of health-related areas. The statistics in the report provide valid and reliable measures of the collective health of Van Wert County residents.

The document will guide the health department and community health partners over the next few years to strengthen the local public health system and to provide programs and services that will improve the overall health and well-being of Van Wert County residents.

In the past, the assessment has been used by the health department and local organizations to leverage grant dollars to provide funds to the county to address the needs identified within this report. The community assessment is a tool that various community agencies and individuals can use for data-driven decision-making.

Among the findings in the report:

Van Wert County residents perceive their health as being average to excellent, which aligns with the County Health Rankings of Health Factors; Van Wert is ranked among the healthiest counties in the state when considering health factors including health behaviors, clinical care, social and economic factors, and the environment.

Residents report being impaired by high blood pressure, arthritis, and high cholesterol to a significant degree. The top five causes of death in Van Wert County are heart failure, cancer, chronic lower respiratory diseases, and cerebrovascular diseases. It is noteworthy that Van Wert does have a slightly larger population of adults over the age of 65 than the state average.

Diabetes fatality rates for Van Wert County are higher than the state average.

Van Wert County residents saw increased and improved collaboration across systems and organizations to improve the health and resources in the community.

Residents of Van Wert County were concerned about their access to health care, including specialists. Van Wert County is a designated Health Professional Shortage Area for primary care, dental health, and mental health, according to the US Health Resources & Services Administration.

Community members would like to be more active and support improved walkways and additional green space to encourage physical activity.

While county graduation rates fell into the top range of the state, a significantly lower percentage of residents have completed college.

While concerns were voiced about substance use and overdose rates in the county during focus groups and in the survey, the mortality data for the county indicated that overdose and suicide rates lagged behind state rates by 42 percent and 14 percent respectively, while the alcohol-related cirrhosis rate exceeded the state average by 7 percent.

Van Wert County residents are proud of and familiar with the resources available in their community for individuals across their lifespan. They would like to see more community events and activities where young people can gather and additional services for populations including the aging and homeless.

The full report can be assessed at the Van Wert County Health Department’s website, https://bit.ly/3z6kZsZ.