Richard G. Burdge Jr.

Richard G. Burdge Jr. of Van Wert passed away Friday, July 8, 2022, at Brookview Healthcare Center in Defiance.

Richard Burdge Jr.

He was born September 26, 1957, in South Bend, Indiana, to Richard G. Burdge Sr and Geraldine L Minker, who both preceded him in death. He married Cheryl Tarlton December 8, 1998, and she survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include children, Sarah Burdge, Jon Burdge, and Kandi (Adam) Stripe and Mandi (Eric) Dangler; a sister, Malinda (Terry) Shellabarger; 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren with one on the way. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by a sister, Diana Werts and her husband Gary, and two great-grandchildren.

He had been employed during his life at Continental Can Co., Harters, Phillips Industries, Conrads, Mox, ElMonte Plastics and Dancer Logistics. In later years he was an over the road truck driver.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 14, at Brickner Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor Briana Geiger officiating. Burial will follow at Scott Cemetery. Those wishing to pay their respects may do so on Wednesday, July 13, from 2-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Phi Beta Psi Sorority and the Van Wert Fire Department EMS.

Online condolences may be left at bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.