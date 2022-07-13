Food to be distributed at fairgrounds

West Ohio Food Bank, a United Way of Van Wert County agency, will be distributing shelf stable food and produce at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. or until food is gone on Tuesday, July 26.

The mobile food drive will be a drive-thru event through the Balyeat Rd. entrance. Recipients must have a valid photo I.D. in order to receive food, have only two households per vehicle and must be at least 18 years of age.

Anyone with questions should call the United Way of Van Wert County office at 419.238.6689.