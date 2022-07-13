Quilt/Needle Art Show winners announced

Submitted information

Votes have been tallied and the People’s Choice Awards winners for the recent Old Fashioned Farmers Days Quilt and Needle Arts Show are as follows:

Favorite Hand Quilted Bed Quilt

1st – Lisa Merkle; 2nd – Susan Gunsett; 3rd – Susan Gunsett

Favorite Machine Quilted Bed Quilt

1st – Janice Heath; 2nd – Jean Dickman; 3rd – Deb Miller

Favorite Antique Quilt

1st – Jill Carrier; 2nd – Susan Gunsett; 3rd – Helen Elzey

Favorite Wall Hanging

1st – Lisa Merkle; 2nd – Karen Pettyjohn; 3rd – Kathy Stemen

Favorite Crib/Small Quilt

1st – (tie) Nancy Replogle and Carol Meyers; 2nd – Carol Meyers; 3rd – Carol Greulach

Needle Art

1st – Judy Bowsher; 2nd – Judy Bowsher; 3rd – Judy Bowsher

Other

1st – Ruth Noggle; 2nd – (tie) Mary Fallis, Sharon Blank, Carol Meyers; 3rd – (tie) Nancy Replogle, Ruth Wheeler, Nancy Replogle, Mary Fallis, Carol Meyers.

Over 90 entries were received. The show, which was held June 30-July 2 at Van Wert County Fairgrounds, was hosted by the members of the Van Wert Neighborhood Group of the American Sewing Guild and the Old Fashioned Farmers Association.