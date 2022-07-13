Quilt/Needle Art Show winners announced
Submitted information
Votes have been tallied and the People’s Choice Awards winners for the recent Old Fashioned Farmers Days Quilt and Needle Arts Show are as follows:
Favorite Hand Quilted Bed Quilt
1st – Lisa Merkle; 2nd – Susan Gunsett; 3rd – Susan Gunsett
Favorite Machine Quilted Bed Quilt
1st – Janice Heath; 2nd – Jean Dickman; 3rd – Deb Miller
Favorite Antique Quilt
1st – Jill Carrier; 2nd – Susan Gunsett; 3rd – Helen Elzey
Favorite Wall Hanging
1st – Lisa Merkle; 2nd – Karen Pettyjohn; 3rd – Kathy Stemen
Favorite Crib/Small Quilt
1st – (tie) Nancy Replogle and Carol Meyers; 2nd – Carol Meyers; 3rd – Carol Greulach
Needle Art
1st – Judy Bowsher; 2nd – Judy Bowsher; 3rd – Judy Bowsher
Other
1st – Ruth Noggle; 2nd – (tie) Mary Fallis, Sharon Blank, Carol Meyers; 3rd – (tie) Nancy Replogle, Ruth Wheeler, Nancy Replogle, Mary Fallis, Carol Meyers.
Over 90 entries were received. The show, which was held June 30-July 2 at Van Wert County Fairgrounds, was hosted by the members of the Van Wert Neighborhood Group of the American Sewing Guild and the Old Fashioned Farmers Association.
