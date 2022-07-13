State schedules annual sales tax holiday
VW independent news
COLUMBUS — Ohio’s sales tax holiday will be held the first weekend in August.
State lawmakers approved the annual event to provide additional tax relief for Ohioans during back-to-school season.
Between 12 a.m. Friday, August 5, and 11:59 p.m. Sunday, August 7, the following items will be exempt from sales tax:
- Any clothing item priced at $75 or less
- Any school supplies priced at $20 or less
- Any school instructional materials priced at $20 or less
There is no limit on the number of items purchased, and the sales tax exemption is eligible for online purchases as well.
POSTED: 07/13/22 at 3:40 am. FILED UNDER: News