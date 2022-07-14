Open house to be held at Vantage CC

VW independent staff/submitted information

Vantage Career Center has planned an open house of its updated facilities for the school’s new LPN-RN and established Practical Nursing Program on from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 21.

The open house will include a program dedication sponsored by the Van Wert County Foundation and its partnership with Vantage Career Center that provided the funding that kickstarted the LPN-RN program. The open house will begin with a dedication ceremony including Angie Fahy, Director of Adult Education and a trustee of the Foundation. Program faculty will be available to answer questions and take applications and light refreshments will be provided during the open house.

The facility at 813 N. Franklin St, includes two classrooms, two lab spaces, and a myriad of interactive, experiential learning devices such as a virtual cadaver lab and animatronic patients.

Vantage provides authentic, student-focused, career technical training that provides adults opportunities for employment and further education. For more information on adult education programs and scholarship opportunities, contact Maria Diltz, Enrollment Coordinator at Vantage Career Center, at 419.238-5411 ext. 2118.

The Van Wert County Foundation is a philanthropic organization focused on creating a well-resourced and thriving quality of life for Van Wert County, Ohio. The Van Wert County Foundation transforms quality of life by inspiring, fulfilling, and supporting philanthropy. More information can be found at www.vanwertcountyfoundation.org.