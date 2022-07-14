“Operation Back to School” returning to Fountain Park

Operation Back to School will be held on Sunday, August 7 at Fountain Park in downtown Van Wert. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

The First United Methodist Church in Van Wert is teaming up with other Van Wert churches and a number of businesses for their seventh annual “Operation Back to School” event.

The free event will be held from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, August 7 at Fountain Park in downtown Van Wert, across the street from the church. It provides backpacks, school supplies and hygiene items to Van Wert County families in need in time for the upcoming school year. There will be games and food for the entire family. Families are asked not to arrive on site prior to 2:45 p.m., as the church will be organizing the park and surrounding area for the event.

Students in preschool through eighth grade may pre-register online at www.vanwertfirst.net by following the “Operation Back to School” student registration link or stop by the church office to fill out a registration form. Pre-registration is highly encouraged and will close on Friday, July 22. There will be no on-site registration.

The high school event is being planned for a later date.

Anyone who would like more information or to donate or volunteer at the event should call Teresa at First United Methodist Church 419.238.0631 ext. 307.

The church’s website also has information, including ways to donate. Go to https://www.vanwertfirst.net/operation-back-school/ and look through the ‘Operation Back to School’ and ‘eGiving’ links.

Venmo is also used to accept donations by using @FirstUnited-Methodist.