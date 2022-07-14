Poker Run to be held in Convoy Saturday

VW independent staff

CONVOY — Convoy Fire and EMS is holding a Golf Cart Poker Run at Edgewood Park this Saturday, with registration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and pedals going down at 1 p.m. The cost is $15 per player. All golf carts must be back at the park by 4 p.m.

Gators, Kubotas, and any side-by-side are permitted to cruise around town. The speed limit will be enforced by the Convoy Police Department.

A golf cart raffle will be offered and the winner will get a Yamaha golf cart built by BA Carts of Van Wert. Tickets are being sold by contacting any firefighter or EMT or by Venmo. Tickets will also be sold at the park on Saturday, and there will be a 50/50 raffle.

Proceeds from the event will be used for Fire and EMS equipment and training.

Pablo’s Tacos and CJ’s Shaved Ice will be on hand and downtown businesses uptown will have food and ice cream available during and after the poker run.