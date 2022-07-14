Recking Crew golf outing set for August 7

VW independent sports/submitted information

The Van Wert Tailgate Tour Recking Crew will be holding its annual golf outing at Hickory Sticks Golf Club on Sunday, August 7. Registration will begin at 11:30 a.m. and tee time is set for 1 p.m. All funds raised through this event will be used to support and supplement equipment and facility needs for the Van Wert Football program.

Interested golfers or sponsors may contact Julie Schaufelberger (jaschauf89@gmail.com) to have a form emailed to them or teams may register on Eventbrite by clicking here.

Various sponsorship levels are available for businesses and individuals for the golf outing. Platinum ($650), Gold ($550), and Silver sponsorships ($450) all include green fees and cart for four players, hole sign, t-shirt with business logo, and a meal after the outing. There are also Player Sponsorships ($280 per team) and hole sponsors ($100).

The Van Wert Tailgate Tour Recking Crew was established in 2014 when a group of community members worked together to raise funds for new and much needed home and away uniforms for the Van Wert High School Football program. In addition to new uniforms, the Recking Crew has provided funding for several large projects including a $10,000 locker room renovation inside the S.F. Goedde Building in 2015, the acquisition of a trailer to haul equipment to away football games, the addition of gray uniforms in 2018, replacement of the goal posts at Eggerss Stadium in 2020 and new uniforms for the middle school football program in 2021.

In addition, the Crew holds tailgates that are open to the public prior to each home and away game as well as assisting with funding additional equipment and facility and team expenses throughout the season. During the 2020 state tournament run, the Recking Crew assisted in providing funds for travel expenses for the team.

The Recking Crew’s grass roots mission is to raise funds to assist in providing equipment and improving facilities, to instill player pride and strengthen the Cougar Football program, therein promoting Cougar Pride communitywide.

The Van Wert Tailgate Tour Recking Crew is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Additional information about the golf outing and other Recking Crew events and tailgates may be found on Facebook (@ReckingCrewVW), Instagram (ReckingCrewvw) and Twitter (@ReckingCrewVW).